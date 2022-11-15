Charlotte hires Michigan’s Poggi as head football coach

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte 49ers have named Michigan associate head coach Francis “Biff” Poggi as their head football coach. Poggi replaces Will Healy, who was fired earlier this season. Pete Rossomando has been serving as the interim coach and will finish out this season. Poggi inherits a team that has struggled in 2022. The 49ers are 2-9 entering the season finale Saturday against Louisiana Tech. Poggi’s introductory news conference is scheduled for next week. He is Charlotte’s third head football coach since the school’s FBS football program started in 2015.

