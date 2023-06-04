Charlotte gets two runs in seventh to overcome Clemson at Clemson Regional

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Will Butcher hit a tying home run, Jack Dragum drove in the go-ahead run with a single, and Charlotte edged Clemson 3-2 in an elimination game at the Clemson Regional. Charlotte trailed 2-1 entering the seventh inning before Butcher tied it with a one-out solo home run. One out later, Dragum singled through the left side, scoring Spencer Nolan with the go-ahead run. Third-seeded Charlotte advances to the regional championship against No. 2-seed Tennessee later in the day on Sunday. Charlotte needs two wins and Tennessee needs one to win the regional and advance to the Super Regional round.

