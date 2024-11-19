Charlotte fires football coach Biff Poggi after he went 6-16 in 2 seasons

By STEVE REED The Associated Press
FILE - Charlotte head coach Biff Poggi watches the second half of an NCAA college football game against Navy, Oct. 19, 2024, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nick Wass]

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte coach Biff Poggi has been fired after going 6-16 in two seasons. Charlotte lost 59-24 to South Florida on Saturday, its fourth loss by 30 or more points this season. The 49ers are 3-7 and have lost four straight games since beating East Carolina 55-24 on Oct. 6. The school said it would conduct a national search for a new coach. Associate head coach Tim Brewster will serve as interim coach for the remaining two games of the season.

