Charlotte fires football coach Biff Poggi after he went 6-16 in 2 seasons

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte coach Biff Poggi has been fired after going 6-16 in two seasons. Charlotte lost 59-24 to South Florida on Saturday, its fourth loss by 30 or more points this season. The 49ers are 3-7 and have lost four straight games since beating East Carolina 55-24 on Oct. 6. The school said it would conduct a national search for a new coach. Associate head coach Tim Brewster will serve as interim coach for the remaining two games of the season.

