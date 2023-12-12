Charlotte FC names Dean Smith as its new head coach for the MLS team

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte FC has named Dean Smith as its new head coach. Owner of the Major League Soccer team David Tepper says Smith’s leadership and experience is primed to lead the club from its first playoff appearance to bigger things. Smith is an Englishman who has more than a decade of managerial experience in English soccer. He may be best known for leading Aston Villa back into the Premier League in 2019. Smith is no relation to the late North Carolina men’s national championship basketball coach.

