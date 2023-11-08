Charlotte FC fires head coach Christian Lattanzio despite making postseason for first time

By The Associated Press
Charlotte FC head coach Christian Lattanzio looks on during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Inter Miami, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rebecca Blackwell]

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte FC has fired coach Christian Lattanzio despite the Major League Soccer team reaching the playoffs for the first time. The team has also fired assistant coach Andy Quy. Charlotte will begin a search for a replacement immediately. The next coach will be the third to coach Charlotte since the club began play as an expansion team in 2022. Charlotte finished 10-11-13 and made the playoffs before losing to the New York Red Bulls 5-2 in the first round.

