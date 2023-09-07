Charlotte coach Biff Poggi returns to Maryland when the 49ers take on the Terrapins

After winning his collegiate head coaching debut, Charlotte’s Biff Poggi returns to a familiar area when the 49ers face Maryland on Saturday. Poggi grew up in Baltimore and coached at Gilman and Saint Frances, two Maryland high schools. Maryland has gone three straight games without allowing a touchdown dating to last year. It’s the first time the Terrapins have accomplished that since 1976. Charlotte allowed only three plays of more than 10 yards in a 24-3 win over South Carolina State in its opener.

