Charlie Woods, son of Tiger, shoots 81 in US Open local qualifier and fails to advance

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Charlie Woods failed to advance in a U.S. Open local qualifying event Thursday, shooting a 9-over 81 at Legacy Golf & Tennis Club. The 15-year-old son of Tiger Woods tied for 61st among the 74 players who finished. The top five advanced to regional qualifying. Woods shot 40 on the front nine, opening bogey-double bogey. He followed a birdie on the par-3 fifth with another double bogey. He shot 41 on the back with three bogeys and a double bogey. The U.S. Open will be played June 13-16 at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina.

