Charlie Morton just reached 2,000 innings at age 40. How has he lasted when so many pitchers don’t?

NEW YORK (AP) — Charlie Morton just surpassed 2,000 career innings during another win for the Atlanta Braves. Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer and Clayton Kershaw are the only other active pitchers to reach that milestone — all three likely headed to the Hall of Fame. So how has the 40-year-old Morton been able to last this long when so many other pitchers can’t stay healthy nowadays? He says he was fortunate to be given time and grace to figure out a delivery that doesn’t cause pain.

