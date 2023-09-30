Charlie Blackmon and Colorado Rockies agree to $13 million contract for 2024

DENVER (AP) — Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies agreed to a $13 million, one-year contract for 2024 that prevents the outfielder from becoming a free agent. The 37-year-old is in the final season of a six-year contract guaranteeing $108 million, a deal Blackmon agreed to after winning the NL batting title with a .331 average. A four-time All-Star, Blackmon has spent his entire 13-season big league career with Colorado. Only Todd Helton at 17 seasons played longer for the Rockies. Blackmon entered Friday’s game against Minnesota hitting .283 with eight home runs and 40 RBIs.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.