Charley Hull shoots 67 to lead wind-swept Women’s British Open. Nelly Korda is one back

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Charley Hull rolled in a 6-foot putt on No. 18 for the last of her six birdies to shoot 5-under 67 and take a one-stroke lead after the first round of the Women’s British Open. It is the year’s fifth and final major in the female game and being staged at the home of golf. Hull is seeking her first major title and has plenty of high-profile company at the top of the leaderboard after a day when gusts of up to 40 mph (64 kph) played havoc with the best female golfers in the world. Top-ranked Nelly Korda birdied her last two holes to join fellow major champion Ruoning Yin of China on 4 under.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.