Charleston Southern survives D-II North Greenville’s upset bid with 13-10 win ending with a runoff

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — JD Moore ran for 105 yards on 17 carries, and his 49-yard run late set up Charleston Southern’s lone touchdown and the Buccaneers escaped Division-II level North Greenville for a 13-10 win on Thursday night in a season opener.

Autavius Ison ran it in from the 3-yard line to give Charleston Southern its first lead of the game at 13-10 with 7:10 remaining.

Undaunted, the Crusaders proceeded to march 55 yards in nine plays as quarterback Dylan Ramirez refused to give up. He was sacked for a seven-yard loss, Dre’ Williams lost 10 and Ramirez threw incomplete on third down. But on fourth-and-27 he connected with Shanye Monsanto for 29 yards and a first down.

Nearing the goal line, Ramirez ran six yards to Charleston Southern’s 3-yard line with eight seconds to go and no timeouts left. In attempting to spike the ball to stop the clock, lineman Cale Swift committed a false start penalty and the 10-second runoff ended it.

Ramirez threw for 236 yards and a touchdown.

Charleston Southern improved its series record to 12-1 against North Greenville.

