Charleston Southern promotes interim men’s basketball head coach Saah Nimley to full-time position

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Charleston Southern has promoted former Big South player of the year Saah Nimley from interim men’s basketball coach to the full-time position. Athletic director Jeff Barber announced the move Monday. Nimley had served on staff since 2019 and became interim leader when longtime coach Barclay Radebaugh stepped down in November with the team 2-5. The Buccaneers finished 10-19 and will take on UNC Asheville in the Big South Conference tournament on Friday. Nimley played at Charleston Southern from 2011-15 and was selected the league’s player of the year as a senior when he averaged 21.5 points.

