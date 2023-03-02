Charleston Southern edges High Point in Big South Tournament

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Claudell Harris Jr. led Charleston Southern with 20 points and secured the victory with a jumper in the lane with 36 seconds remaining as the Buccaneers defeated High Point 72-70 in the Big South Conference Tournament. Tyeree Bryan scored 14 points and added nine rebounds for the Bucs, who stopped a seven-game losing streak with the victory. The Panthers were led in scoring by Jaden House, who finished with 24 points.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.