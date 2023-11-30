Charleston Southern basketball coach Barclay Radebaugh steps down after 19 seasons

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Charleston Southern men’s basketball coach Barclay Radebaugh has stepped down after the Bucs 2-5 start to the season. Radebaugh was the longest-tenured coach in the Big South Conference with 19 years leading the program. The school’s vice president for intercollegiate athletics Jeff Barber said the two met and mutually agreed that new leadership was needed for the program. The Bucs are coming off an 81-52 loss to regional rival Citadel on Tuesday night. Radebaugh said his conversation with Barber was honest and professional.

