Charleston rides Larson to CAA title over UNC Wilmington

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Ryan Larson scored 23 points and his effort at both of ends of the floor late helped send Charleston past upset-minded UNC Wilmington 63-58 in the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament championship and clinch an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Charleston took the lead for good on Larson’s breakaway layup off the steal for a 55-53 lead with 3:33 left and the Seawolves went into an almost four-minute scoring drought. Amari Kelly and Trazarien White each scored 16 points for the Seawolves.

