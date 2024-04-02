Charleston hires ex-Louisville coach Chris Mack to take over for new Cardinals coach Pat Kelsey

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — College of Charleston has hired ex-Louisville coach Chris Mack to lead its men’s basketball team after former Cougars coach Pat Kelsey left to take the Louisville job. Mack has not coached the past two seasons since getting fired by the Cardinals in January 2022. Mack also was head coach at Xavier, where he led the Musketeers to eight NCAA Tournament appearances. Charleston athletic director Matt Roberts said Mack understands how to maintain the school’s vision of championship basketball. The Cougars reached the past two NCAA Tournaments under Kelsey and lost in the opening round this year to Final Four bound Alabama.

