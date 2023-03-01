Charleston approves 5-year, $5.5 million deal for Kelsey

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — College of Charleston approved a new five-year, $5.5 million contract for men’s basketball coach Pat Kelsey. The school’s Board of Trustees voted for the deal Tuesday, which will pay Kelsey $1.1 million per season through 2027-28. Kelsey has led the Cougars to a 28-3 record and a share of the Colonial Athletic Association title this season. His new contract pays a base salary of $600,000 a year. Kelsey will also get a $500,000 supplement from private monies. The Cougars open their postseason in the CAA Tournament on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.