Charles Oakley is still not ready to return to Madison Square Garden to watch the Knicks

Former New York Knicks player Charles Oakley still isn’t ready to step foot inside Madison Square Garden, even with the team enjoying some of its best success since his era. Not during these NBA playoffs, and certainly not as long as he has an ongoing lawsuit against MSG and team owner James Dolan over a tussle with security at a 2017 game that got Oakley ejected from the arena. Oakley believed there was an offer to join past Knicks players such as Stephon Marbury and Latrell Sprewell who have been attending playoff games at MSG, but a spokesperson for the organization said there has not been an invitation extended to Oakley.

