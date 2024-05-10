Charles Oakley declines invite to MSG as long as James Dolan is in charge

Former New York Knicks player Charles Oakley says no thanks, he won’t step foot in Madison Square Garden. Not during these NBA playoffs, and certainly not as long as he has an ongoing lawsuit against Madison Square Garden and team owner James Dolan over a tussle with security at a 2017 Knicks game that got Oakley ejected from the arena. Oakley, the former NBA enforcer and rebounding machine with the 1990s Knicks, said he has no interest in coming back as long as he remined in a dispute with Dolan.

