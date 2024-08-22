Charles moves into 2nd on WNBA scoring list while leading Dream past Mercury 72-63

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Tina Charles became the second all-time leading scorer in WNBA history while posting 12 points and 17 rebounds, and the Atlanta Dream defeated the Phoenix Mercury 72-63. Allisha Gray had 21 points and Rhyne Howard 19 to lead the Dream, who won their season-best third straight. Charles, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 draft out of UConn, opened the fourth-quarter scoring with a 3-pointer from the top of the key that moved her past Tina Thompson. Charles’ 7,491 points are more than 3,000 behind Diana Taurasi, who was held to a late 3-pointer in this game. Kahleah Copper led the Mercury with 22 points.

