Charles Lee out to turn around struggling Hornets after winning his 2nd NBA title as an assistant

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charles Lee joked that his wife thought he was a little crazy when he decided to step away from his job as a single stock equity trader on Wall Street to become a full-time basketball coach. Turns out it was a pretty good career move. Since walking away from Bank of America in 2012, Lee has gone on to win two NBA championships as an assistant coach, including last week with the Boston Celtics and in 2021 with the Milwaukee Bucks. Now, at age 39, he gets his first crack at being a head coach at any level with the Charlotte Hornets, a challenging undertaking considering the franchise hasn’t been to the postseason in eight years.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.