Charles Leclerc feeling good in Ferrari’s new SF-23 car

Ferrari has taken the unusual step of presenting its latest Formula One car on the track and in front of a grandstand packed with fans. Drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. did laps of Ferrari’s Fiorano track in the new SF-23 car. Ferrari hasn’t won the drivers’ title since Kimi Räikkönen did so in 2007. Leclerc went close last year after winning two of the three opening races but he ultimately finished 146 points behind champion Max Verstappen. Leclerc says “the feeling of winning is what motivates me.” Preseason testing takes place in Bahrain from Feb. 23-25 and the season starts there on March 5.

