Charles Howell III had a long PGA Tour career. Now he’s sticking to a short LIV schedule

Charles Howell III spent 22 years playing 609 times on the PGA Tour before he bolted for LIV Golf. Several players taking the Saudi money behind LIV Golf talked about having more time at home. Howell is living up to that. He has not played any tournaments outside of LIV Golf since he joined in July 2022. Patrick Reed has played 15 times outside LIV in the last two years. The Masters field is at 88 players. That’s the same number as last year and about the same since 2018. That might end talk about this being one of the smallest fields.

