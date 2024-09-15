Charles, Hillmon play key roles as Atlanta Dream edge Washington to stay alive in WNBA playoff chase

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tina Charles had 20 points and 10 rebounds, Naz Hillmon made the go-ahead shot in overtime and the Atlanta Dream defeated the Washington Mystics 76-73 in overtime on Sunday to stay alive in the WNBA playoff chase. Hillmon’s 22-footer as the shot clock expired gave Atlanta a 74-73 lead with 1:35 remaining in overtime and Rhyne Howard hit two free throws with 59 seconds left for the game’s final points. Emily Engstler’s 3-pointer gave the Mystics the early lead in overtime, 73-70 with 4 1/2 minutes remaining, but they did not score again. Their final two shots were desperation 3-point airballs.

