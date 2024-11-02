Charles Deprima rushes for 2 fourth-quarter TDs and Harvard beats Dartmouth 31-27

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Jaden Craig threw for 311 yards and a touchdown, Charles Deprima rushed for two fourth-quarter touchdowns and Harvard beat Dartmouth 31-27 on Saturday for its fifth straight win. It was the lone FCS contest on Saturday featuring two teams with one loss or fewer on the season. The winning streak for Harvard (6-1, 3-1 Ivy League) is its longest since the 2015 squad opened the campaign with eight consecutive victories. Deprima pulled Harvard within 27-24 with 5:59 remaining in the fourth quarter after capping a 14-play, 94-yard drive with a 6-yard TD. After Dartmouth went three-and-out, Harvard chewed up 3 minutes, 32 seconds ending in a 9-yard touchdown run by Deprima with just 27 seconds left.

