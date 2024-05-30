Charles and Gray lift the Dream over the Mystics, who have dropped 7 straight to open the season

WASHINGTON (AP) — Allisha Gray scored 19 points, Tina Charles had 17 points and 15 rebounds, and the Atlanta Dream beat the winless Washington Mystics 73-67 on Wednesday night. Washington, which has lost seven in a row, is off to its worst start since 2007, when it set a franchise record with eight straight losses. Gray made a steal and fast-break layup to extend Atlanta’s lead to 63-58 midway through the fourth quarter. Ariel Atkins led Washington with 21 points. Shakira Austin had 12 points and nine rebounds and Stefanie Dolson scored 10.

