Charismatic Betis captain Joaquín Sánchez set to retire

MADRID (AP) — Charismatic Real Betis captain Joaquín Sánchez has announced he will retire at the end of the season. The 41-year-old midfielder announced his decision through a video posted on social media. Joaquín is known just as much for his comic vein as for his well-rounded game. He said it was finally time to “hang up my boots, my art.” Joaquín will retire after 23 seasons. Most of them were with boyhood club Betis. He also played for Málaga, Valencia and Fiorentina in Italy. He needs to play in eight of Betis’ final nine Spanish league matches to break the record of most league appearances with 623.

