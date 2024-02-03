Charisma Osborne scores 32 points, No. 7 UCLA women rout California 78-58

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Charisma Osborne had 32 points and No. 7 UCLA beat California 78-58 on Friday night for its 12th straight victory over the Bears. UCLA (17-3, 6-3 Pac-12) rebounded after losing to unranked Washington State, with a marquee matchup at No. 4 Stanford looming Sunday. The Bruins started the season 14-0, but had lost three of their last five. Londynn Jones added 18, including six straight points in one possession after Cal had cut the lead to single digits. Angela Dugalic also had 12 points for UCLA. Ugonne Onyiah led Cal (13-9, 3-7) with 21 points. The Bears have lost six of seven.

