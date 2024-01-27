Charisma Osborne scores 17 to lead No. 2 UCLA to a 62-44 win over Washington

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charisma Osborne scored 17 points and Londynn Jones added 13 to lead No. 2 UCLA to a 62-44 win over Washington. UCLA had lost two of its last three games before beating the Huskies. With a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter, UCLA went on a 10-0 run late to build a 60-40 lead. Washington has lost six of its last seven games. Dalayah Daniels had a team-high 14 points and Elle Ladine added 13. UCLA led by just two points at halftime but pulled away in the third quarter.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.