Charges against Man United player Greenwood dropped

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood will no longer face charges of attempted rape and assault. The Crown Prosecution Service says in a statement all of the charges have been discontinued. Other charges included controlling and coercive behaviour. Greenwood was formally charged in October following an investigation that began in January 2022. The CPS says “in this case a combination of the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction.” Greenwood has been suspended by United since January 2022.

