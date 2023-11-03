Chargers WR Keenan Allen, “one of the greats,” closes in on 10,000 yards receiving

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen needs 70 yards receiving to become the 54th player in NFL history with 10,000 yards. Considering Allen has put up 70 yards or more in 63 of his 133 regular-season games with the Chargers, there is a good chance he will reach the milestone against the New York Jets on Monday night. Allen hopes to eventually break tight end Antonio Gates’ franchise records for yards receiving and receptions.

