Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer declared out for Monday’s game vs. Jets due to knee injury

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer will miss Monday night’s game against the New York Jets due to a knee injury. Palmer did not practice all week and is second on the Chargers in receptions and receiving yards. He was limited due to knee problems in last week’s game against the Chicago Bears and had three catches for 24 yards. With Palmer out of the lineup, first-round pick Quentin Johnston is expected to get more snaps.

