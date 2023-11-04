Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer declared out for Monday’s game vs. Jets due to knee injury

By The Associated Press
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer catches a pass as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ed Zurga]

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer will miss Monday night’s game against the New York Jets due to a knee injury. Palmer did not practice all week and is second on the Chargers in receptions and receiving yards. He was limited due to knee problems in last week’s game against the Chicago Bears and had three catches for 24 yards. With Palmer out of the lineup, first-round pick Quentin Johnston is expected to get more snaps.

