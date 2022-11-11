Chargers waive 2019 1st-round pick Jerry Tillery

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers have waived defensive lineman Jerry Tillery, the team’s first-round pick in 2019. Tillery’s play time had rapidly decreased this season after the Chargers overhauled their defensive line through additions in free agency and the draft. After leading the defensive line in snaps played the last two seasons, he was in for only 42.3% of the plays in seven games this year, which was fourth most of the Chargers’ six defensive linemen.

