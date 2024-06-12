Chargers’ trip to Camp Pendleton carries extra meaning for Fox, Gilman and Harbaugh

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (AP) — Marine 2nd Lt. Jawaun Stanley has closely followed Los Angeles Chargers safety Alohi Gilman’s career. Stanley watched his former roommate prepare for the upcoming season on Tuesday when the Chargers’ first day of minicamp included an afternoon walkthrough at Camp Pendleton in front of 5,000 people. Gilman wasn’t the only Chargers player who took extra meaning from the practice. Defensive lineman Morgan Fox, has been the Chargers’ recipient of the Salute to Service Award twice. He has three generations of family members who have served in the military and also devotes time to the Wounded Warriors project. Quarterback Justin Herbert and safety Derwin James signed plenty of autographs, but the most popular Charger was coach Jim Harbaugh.

