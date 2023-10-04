Chargers trade J.C. Jackson to Patriots, sending him back to where his career began, AP source says

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Chargers are trading cornerback J.C. Jackson to the Patriots, sending him back to where he began his career. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the deal who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it hadn’t been announced. The person says Los Angeles is also sending a 2025 seventh-round pick to New England, in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick. Jackson has struggled in Los Angeles since signing a five-year, $82.5 million contract last year. He intercepted 25 passes in four seasons for New England, which signed him as an undrafted free agent.

