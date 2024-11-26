Chargers struggle to score after RB J.K. Dobbins hurts his knee in his reunion game with Ravens

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Three years of injury problems ruined J.K. Dobbins’ once-promising tenure with the Ravens. He was off to a strong start Monday night in his reunion game against Baltimore. And then another injury ended yet another night early for the Los Angeles Chargers’ star-crossed new running back. Dobbins hurt his knee late in the first half and didn’t return to the Chargers’ 30-23 loss to the Ravens. Los Angeles coach Jim Harbaugh didn’t know the severity of the injury after the game, but the ball-carrier who began the night third in the AFC in yards rushing must fight back from yet another setback to his promising career.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.