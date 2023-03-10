Chargers still looking to make moves to get under salary cap

The Los Angeles Chargers still need to get under the salary cap before they can address their offseason needs. They have already restructured contracts for wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, but will need to restructure more or cut a couple of players since they are still $6.9 million over the cap. Los Angeles needs speed at the receiver position as well as durability after Allen and Williams missed a combined 11 games last season. Despite a spending spree on defense last year, Brandon Staley’s group was ranked 20th in total defense and was fifth worst against the run.

