Chargers stay local, select USC’s Tuipulotu in 2nd round

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers began addressing their defense in the second round of the NFL draft, selecting Southern California defensive end Tuli Tuipulotu with the 54th overall pick. Tuipulotu grew up in the Los Angeles suburb of Hawthorne. He was a first-team All-America selection last season after leading the nation in sacks with 13 1/2. He was also the Pac-12’s Defensive Player of the Year and was second nationally with 22 tackles for loss. The 6-foot-3, 266-pound Tuipulotu excels as an edge rusher and will help provide depth alongside Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.