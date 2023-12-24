Chargers start strong, show fight under interim coach Giff Smith before another heartbreaking loss

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The injury-plagued Chargers were competitive and occasionally impressive while playing eight days after head coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco were fired late in Staley’s hugely disappointing third season. Giff Smith’s career as the Chargers’ interim head coach was off to an auspicious start when the Bolts took a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter. Although it ultimately didn’t last against the playoff-contending Bills, the longtime assistant was proud of his turmoil-plagued team even after Buffalo rallied for a 24-22 victory on a last-minute field goal.

