Chargers start strong, show fight under interim coach Giff Smith before another heartbreaking loss

By GREG BEACHAM The Associated Press
The Los Angeles Chargers celebrate after an interception by safety Alohi Gilman (32) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ashley Landis]

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The injury-plagued Chargers were competitive and occasionally impressive while playing eight days after head coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco were fired late in Staley’s hugely disappointing third season. Giff Smith’s career as the Chargers’ interim head coach was off to an auspicious start when the Bolts took a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter. Although it ultimately didn’t last against the playoff-contending Bills, the longtime assistant was proud of his turmoil-plagued team even after Buffalo rallied for a 24-22 victory on a last-minute field goal.

