Chargers sign outside linebacker Bud Dupree to help bolster their pass rush

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers signed outside linebacker Bud Dupree to bolster an already formidable pass rush. The 31-year-old Dupree has 53 career sacks in nine NFL seasons, including 6 1/2 last year in his lone season in Atlanta. Dupree joins a Chargers group of edge rushers that includes Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack, who combined for 23 1/2 sacks last season. Dupree was a first-round pick of Pittsburgh out of Kentucky in 2015. He had a career-high 11 1/2 sacks for the Steelers in 2019. He also played two seasons in Tennessee.

