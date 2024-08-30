Chargers sign kicker Cameron Dicker to a 4-year extension worth $22.04 million, AP source says

A person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press that kicker Cameron Dicker has signed a four-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Chargers. The deal is worth $22.04 million, including $12.5 million in guaranteed money. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the terms had not been announced. ESPN was the first to report the contract terms. Dicker has made 50 of 53 field goal attempts since joining the Chargers midway through the 2022 season. Combined with the two he made earlier that season with the Philadelphia Eagles, Dicker’s 94.5% accuracy rate (52 of 55) is the best for any kicker in league history with at least 50 attempts.

