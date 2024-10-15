Chargers sign Eli Apple to practice squad after series of injuries at cornerback

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers have signed Eli Apple to their practice squad after a wave of injuries at cornerback. Apple was the 10th overall pick by the New York Giants in 2016, but this will be his sixth team. He was with the Miami Dolphins last season after two years with the Cincinnati Bengals. Apple has also spent time with the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers. Apple has played in 98 games with 82 starts in eight seasons. He has six interceptions along with 60 passes defended and 381 tackles.

