Chargers select Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt with fifth pick in NFL draft

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers have selected Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt with the fifth pick in the NFL draft. New Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz appeared to be in a good position to acquire extra picks and trade down, but decided to stand pat. Alt played 38 games at Notre Dame and started 33 at left tackle. He was the consensus top offensive line prospect in the draft. With Harbaugh wanting to be more physical, the offensive line needed depth. Right tackle remains a concern and Alt could start at that position right away.

