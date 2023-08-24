Chargers seeking more depth in running game going into final preseason game

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Austin Ekeler is entrenched as the Los Angeles Chargers starting running back. Yet, the competition to determine who will back him up remains wide open. Joshua Kelley and Isaiah Spiller have shown improvement during training camp and the first two preseason games, while undrafted rookie Elijah Dotson is making a bid for a roster spot. All three running backs will get one final chance to make their case during Friday’s preseason finale at San Francisco.

