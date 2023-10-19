Chargers safety Derwin James looking to eliminate penalties while preparing to face Chiefs, Kelce

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James is leading in the league in a category few players want to top. James has been called for three unnecessary roughness penalties in the four games he has played. Before this year, he had been flagged for unnecessary roughness three times in five seasons. James acknowledged that his hit on Indianapolis’ Ashton Dulin late last season that got him ejected is one reason he’s getting more attention from officials. He says he has adjusted his approach in an effort to tackle lower. James will need to be at his best when he faces Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.