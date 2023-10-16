Chargers safety Alohi Gilman inactive for second straight game because of a heel injury

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers safety Alohi Gilman missed his second straight game because of a heel injury. Gilman was placed on the inactive list for Monday night’s game against the Dallas Cowboys roughly 90 minutes before the game. Cornerback Deane Leonard (hamstring), running back Elijah Dotson, offensive lineman Zack Bailey, wide receiver Simi Fehoko and defensive lineman Christopher Hinton are also inactive for Los Angeles. Safety Juanyeh Thomas (hamstring), quarterback Trey Lance, cornerbacks Noah Igbinoghene and Eric Scott, running back Deuce Vaughn, offensive tackle Asim Richards and defensive lineman Viliami Fehoko were declared inactive for Dallas.

