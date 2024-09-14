Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins looking to continue strong start against Panthers

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — J.K. Dobbins made a successful return one year after an Achilles injury. He is looking for more. Dobbins rushed for 135 yards on 10 carries last weekend, helping the Los Angeles Chargers to a 22-10 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. He became the first Chargers running back in 17 years to have a pair of runs of at least 46 yards. But he was frustrated that he was unable to take both of those long plays to the end zone, and he is already making some changes ahead of Sunday’s game against Carolina. Dobbins says “I’ve worked hard on my conditioning this week.”

