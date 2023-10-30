Chargers running back Austin Ekeler reaches trio of milestones with early touchdown vs. Bears

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Austin Ekeler reached a trio of milestones when he scored the Los Angeles Chargers’ first touchdown in Sunday night’s game against the Chicago Bears. The seventh-year pro became the first running back in the Super Bowl era to reach 30 TD catches with the same team. Ekeler took Justin Herbert’s screen pass 39 yards down the left sideline to put Los Angeles up 7-0. The 28-year-old Ekeler is the youngest running back since at least 1960 with 30 TD catches. He also became the seventh player in NFL history to have 30 touchdowns rushing and 30 receiving, And he did it on the 400th catch of his career.

