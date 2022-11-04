Chargers rule out Keenan Allen, 5 others vs. Falcons

By JOE REEDY The Associated Press
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) celebrates with wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marcio Jose Sanchez]

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert is about to get a crash course in playing a game without his top two receivers. The Los Angeles Chargers ruled out Keenan Allen for Sunday’s game at Atlanta due to continuing problems with his hamstring. Allen says he experienced a setback last week while doing a workout and didn’t practice all week. Mike Williams suffered an ankle injury in the Oct. 23 loss to Seattle and is expected to miss at least the next three games.

