Chargers rue missed opportunities in disappointing 17-15 loss to Cardinals

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Justin Herbert threw for more than 300 yards, the defense held its ground outside of a few key plays and kicker Cameron Dicker had a perfect night. The combination should have been enough for the Los Angeles Chargers to win, yet they found a way to leave the desert with a disappointing loss. Plagued by missed opportunities all game, the Chargers lost 17-15 to the Arizona Cardinals on Chad Ryland’s 32-yard field goal as time expired. The Chargers had eight trips into Arizona’s end in nine drives for the game, but had to settle for five field goals and lost a fumble at the 3-yard line.

